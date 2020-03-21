World men’s hockey championships canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Saturday that it is canceling the 2020 World Championship in Switzerland due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

This year’s tournament was scheduled to take place in Zurich and Lausanne from May 8 to 24.

“It is a harsh reality for the international ice hockey family to face, but we must accept it,” said IIHF president René Fasel. “The coronavirus is a global problem and requires significant efforts on the part of government agencies to control its spread.

The annual event regularly features NHL players from non-Stanley Cup qualifiers.

“The IIHF must do everything in its power to support this fight. We must put the sport aside for now and support both government agencies and the ice hockey family,” said Fasel.

Participating teams were scheduled to arrive in Switzerland in May for the IIHF annual conference. The IIHF said that the conference is postponed until further notice.

The IIHF also said there was “obviously no option to move the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship to another country”.

“The potential scenario of postponing the World Championship in Switzerland to another year is an issue to be discussed at the congress as the host countries for the next IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship are set until 2025 “, according to the press release. said. “Therefore, such a decision will not be made until the next session of Congress.”

Canada won silver in 2019

Two weeks ago, the IIHF canceled the 10-country women’s world tournament scheduled for March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, due to concerns about the spread of the virus.

He assured Canada that the 2021 tournament would be held in Nova Scotia, even if Russia were to host it next year.

Canadians claimed their second silver in three years on May 26, 2019, losing 3-1 to Finland, who won their first title since 2011. Russia defeated the Czech Republic 3-2 in a bronze shootout.

Finland froze a brand new squad that included only two players who spent time in the NHL during the 2018-19 season. Finland opened its tournament with the Canadiens’ only loss in the preliminary round and finished second in Group A behind Canada.

Canada is the only team to have reached the semi-finals of the world championship in the past five consecutive years. The Canadians won gold in 2015 and 2016 and silver in 2017 before finishing fourth in 2018.