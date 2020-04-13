Wyoming Reports First Coronavirus Death

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Wyoming officials announced their first related to coronavirus Monday, which means that all 50 states and the District of Columbia reported deaths from COVID-19.

The victim was identified as an older man from Johnson County who had “health conditions that put him at higher risk for serious illness and complications from COVID-19”. according to the health service.

“This is a sad development that we hoped not to see in Wyoming and we want this person’s family to know that they have our sympathy,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, public health and epidemiologist at State. “The advice we offer and the actions we have taken are all about preventing as many serious illnesses and death related to this illness as possible.”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also confirmed the death in a Twitter statement.

“I am saddened to learn that we lost our first citizen of Wyoming to COVID-19, a Johnson County man with underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk for serious illness and complications from the virus, “Gordon tweeted. “He was close to home and unfortunately serves as a sad reminder of the importance of following public health orders and advice so that we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of this gentleman. “

On Monday, the authorities had counted 275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 98 probable cases.

Wyoming was the only state with no coronavirus-related deaths, while the death toll in the country exceeded 22,930.