Yang Calls on Congress to Pull Back and Approve Payments to All Americans

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang not afraid of his belief that the impact of the coronavirus The epidemic justifies his trademark proposal to give Americans money so they can get an economic boost.

Yang is now calling on lawmakers to do just that to help people navigate their way through the pandemic that has led governments to order the closure of schools and many businesses.

“What exactly is the political disadvantage of putting money in the hands of people? Gather your Congress and do the right thing,” Yang tweeted. Monday morning.

Yang then retweeted a video from Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Fox News, where the Republican said that House legislation did not go far enough.

“We will do everything we can to get money into the hands of affected workers and families as soon as possible so that we can all get through this pandemic together,” said Cotton.

A universal basic monthly income of $ 1,000 for each American was the hallmark of Yang’s democratic presidential campaign. Americans across the country are now facing challenges as school closings in New York, Illinois and elsewhere put parents in dire straits as they make decisions about child care and work at the same time time.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, had a similar but more limited idea, publishing a statement on Monday calling on all American adults to receive $ 1,000 checks “to help families and workers meet their short-term obligations and to increase spending in the economy. “