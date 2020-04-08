Yes, we can have a “virtual” Parliament – but we don’t have to get used to the idea

In any other crisis, it could be reassuring to see that Parliament is still in session – that the official business of democracy continues unabated.

But in the midst of a global pandemic – when allowing people to get close to each other risks spreading a life-threatening disease – asking MPs to meet in the House of Commons seems silly, if not dangerous.

In such unusual circumstances, there are good reasons to wonder whether the work of Parliament can be done remotely or virtually. Just as millions of Canadians learn to work from home and to meet by video conference, parliamentarians may have to adapt – although, like the rest of us, it would be better to work in the same room as their colleagues.

Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez officially raised the possibility of virtual sessions in a letter this weekend to the Speaker.

Politics in the event of a pandemic

Legislatures around the world are grappling with the problem of doing business while COVID-19 remains a threat. Some observers in Canada have called already for extraordinary arrangements. Canadian lawmakers may soon have a model in the UK, where discussions are underway on the conduct of the House of Commons virtual sessions.

In Canada, at the federal level, the House’s finance and health committees are already meeting remotely by teleconference to hear witnesses and study the Liberal government’s response to COVID-19.

However, the general assemblies of the Chamber have so far been limited to a single sitting on March 24, with only 32 deputies present (a second sitting should soon adopt another emergency bill).

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Pablo Rodriguez rises to request an extension of the sitting day in the Parliament of the House of Commons on March 24, 2020. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Most of the members present were members who lived a short drive from Ottawa or ministers who were already in the capital.

In these circumstances, it makes sense to operate with a reduced number of deputies – it is safer than calling a plenary assembly and this is in line with demands made to the general public. Parliament can be an “essential service”, but political leaders must also act appropriately.

But the exercise of the important functions of the Parliament with only 32 deputies also implies that the 306 other deputies are somewhat irrelevant or useless. For decades, observers have lamented the diminishing influence and importance of backbenchers. Running Parliament with only a few dozen deputies may suggest publicly that most deputies are not important.

Disable QP shenanigans

At the very least, the current arrangement favors members who live closest to Ottawa.

In some ways, a virtual Parliament – imagine something like a 338-member video call – could even be an improvement on reality.

The President could, for example, be authorized to cut hecklers. MPs, sitting alone in their own homes, may be less inclined to ceaseless applaud and applaud apparently they feel compelled to participate each time they sit together. Deprived of the dramatic environment of Parliament, members could also abandon the amateur theater that characterizes Question Period.

The question of whether Parliament should be sitting every day at this time is debatable. The government is overwhelmed by an immediate and urgent crisis and the opposition parties can still make their voices heard publicly to voice their concerns and ask questions.

But some time after the end of the first wave of COVID-19, and if the current blockage persists, it would be nice to have some kind of Parliament again. At some point, the other task of governing must continue. And a virtual Parliament seems preferable to alternatives – at least for a limited time.

A temporary solution

In the end, the old, in-person way of conducting the affairs of the nation is still ideal. An extraordinary arrangement for dealing with an extraordinary situation probably should not be confused with a new permanent model – for many of the same reasons that explain why the rest of us will be much better when we are not homebound.

Going back to the 1980s, serious consideration has been given periodically to allowing members to vote electronically on laws and motions before the House – to move away from the practice of asking members to stand, a by one, at their seat in the House to record their support or opposition. Although it has been raised several times, members have never acted on it.

Bill Blaikie, a well-respected former NDP MP, once pointed out that this change would have at least one significant drawback: This would eliminate one of the rare occasions when MPs from all parties are gathered in the same place. In the interval between votes, Blaikie said, he could cross the floor to speak to another member or raise an issue directly with a minister.

Should MPs spend more time together?

Ned Franks, one of Canada’s leading scholars, has already made a related comment on the modern institution which may explain why the House of Commons has become more antagonistic over the years.

In an earlier era, he wrote in 2012, MPs spent more time in Ottawa. Elected officials moved their families to Ottawa and spent their weekends there. The House of Commons also sits on average more days per year.

“The competition between the parties was fierce, but it was often tempered and tempered by narrow knowledge and common experiences and difficulties,” wrote Franks.

As the politics and work of the average MP changed, members spent less time in Ottawa and less time around each other. When the House is in session, most members of Parliament now leave Ottawa Thursday evening to return to their ridings to spend the weekend shaking hands at community events.

“The consequences of a four-day Parliament that meets for less than half the weeks of the year are less informal contact between members of different parties, a reduction in the common objective and a much less collegial atmosphere” explained Franks.

In the era of social media that has exploded since Franks wrote these words, it has become easier and more tempting for MPs to scoff from afar.

In order to maintain a vital institution in the midst of a pandemic, Parliament may have to adapt.

But just as we all hope to see each other again soon, it may be better for members to return to a place where they can find hope as quickly as possible. directly.