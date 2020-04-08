`` You don't break your kids '': experts say more screen time is OK right now

As parents juggle a new dual duty of working from home and caring for children who are no longer in school or daycare, the use of screen time may become more problematic in some households.

The appeal of a telephone, television, video game, computer or tablet is already tempting for most children and adolescents. Take into account the home reality of the COVID-19 pandemic – some options of outdoor activities and mom or dad trying to get the job done – and the screens can become more of a crutch.

Jennifer Shapka, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of British Columbia, said that it is important that family members have “compassion for the way everyone feels” and do not feel guilty when they adapt to these difficult times.

“The children will survive this,” she said. “And even if they spend more time than usual on these devices, it will not suddenly put them on a negative trajectory for your life.

“You don’t break your children.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that parents try to set screen time limits, be a good example, and do their best to create healthy habits. All of this can be difficult during locking.

While the traditional school day has been turned upside down, many school boards have deployed online classroom setups. This provided a semblance of regular learning structure for the children – even if it was on a screen.

The challenge for parents can be to monitor downtime throughout the day and provide advice to children while juggling work tasks.

Shapka, who has expertise in adolescent and social development, said it was too early to have reliable data on numbers in the COVID-19 era. But she predicted an increase in general use.

“I think we’re going to see a slight increase in children who depend on the time spent on screen, whether it’s to face, to hide another problem, whether it’s COVID-[19] problems or other things they have in their lives, “she said.

However, this advice may be more difficult to do in a pandemic.

“I think we find that in general there is just a moral panic that parents have around the time spent in front of the screen,” said Shapka. “So there is this idea that if your child is on screens, it is just a bad thing and it will lead to depression and anxiety and they will not be productive members of society.

“And we know this is just not true. It is just not going to work out,” he said.

“Screens are a symptom of something else going on. It’s not the problem.”

The Canadian Pediatric Society, citing research conducted in 2018 by MediaSmarts, a digital media education organization, said parents reported that 36% of children aged 10 to 13 spent at least three hours a day at use digital devices for reasons unrelated to school work.

Sara Rodrigues, Toronto-based senior policy and research analyst at the Canadian Mental Health Association, said there may be advantages and disadvantages to increasing screen time.

“When the time spent in front of a screen is good and parents are determined to decide what their children are exposed to and to monitor the amount of activity their children are having, it can be educational,” she said. . “There are loads of articles, books and educational videos online for a range of age groups. Children can learn skills online, they can connect with or distance from friends or family.

“They can also use different social media apps or websites to improve their social ties with the kids they can’t play with right now.”

Social media risks

However, there are also risks associated with increased screen usage, she added, particularly when it comes to social media.

“There is always this regular production of new content, the possibility of what we call inappropriate or excessive use is important,” said Rodrigues. “And this is particularly worrying for children and young people because they are digital natives.

Shapka said spending time each day doing non-screen related activities can be helpful. She suggested board games, outdoor activities, housework, puzzles and meals.

“I think a calendar is important,” she said. “A kind of consistency that tries to balance, so it’s not all screens. But also (give children) a choice and a choice appropriate to development.”