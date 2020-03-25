You Have Early Coronavirus Symptoms, Here’s When Experts Say To A Doctor

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the WE., hospitals are preparing for a rapid recovery in patient numbers.

Hospitals in the United States are preparing to absorb an influx of patients. The virus may be present in people without severe symptoms and symptoms, so there is some uncertainty as to when a person with symptoms asks for help.

Most cases of viruses are known to cause mild and cold symptoms. Most people test positive for recovery over time, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“If you cough, if you have a fever, if you feel tired and think you have been exposed to COVID-19, stay at home,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic. Fox News earlier in March.

“We know that 80% of those infected will suffer from a mild illness that can manifest – the person can get through the illness just by staying at home and protecting others.”

So when do you know it’s time to see a doctor?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and they can appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure.

According to the Guardian, other symptoms may include a runny nose, sore throat, stuffy nose, and muscle aches, as well as pain or diarrhea.

if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and you develop a fever or any of the symptoms listed above, it is recommended that you call your healthcare professional first for medical advice. They can usually determine what the next course of action will be.

This can limit the spread of the virus outside your home, protect healthcare professionals, and potentially help limit the influx of patients overwhelming hospitals – when more serious cases need to be prioritized.

There are however emergency warning signs listed by the CDC for COVID-19. In these cases, the agency says it is important that you “get medical help immediately”.

They include:

Difficulty breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest,

New confusion or inability to create

Bluish lips or face

“Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: if you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, inform the operator that you have or think you may have, COVID-19,” the CDC said. “If possible, put on a face mask before medical treatment arrives.”

The agency added that this list is not exhaustive and that you should consult your doctor for any other serious, worrying or worsening symptom. They may need a trip to the hospital.

According to the WHO, about one in six people fall seriously ill. Seniors and people with underlying medical conditions [high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, or chronic respiratory conditions], are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19, reported.

The agency also recommends consulting a doctor if you have been in close contact with someone known to have the virus or if you “live or have recently stayed in an area where the spread of COVID-19 is in progress”.

