Young people have no “bulletproof” protection against COVID-19 – especially smokers and vapers

If you are young and think you are immune to COVID-19, some doctors would like you to pay attention to the following message:

“Although COVID-19 is less likely to cause severe symptoms in young people, in combination with the use of substances such as vaping or smoking cigarettes or cannabis, it could pose a serious health threat,” said one March 24 Commentary written by Dr. Nicholas Chadi and Dr. Richard Bélanger of the Canadian Pediatric Society.

They are among the public health experts who are sounding the alarm about the possible links between lung damage caused by smoking or vaping and increased vulnerability to the new coronavirus.

The Canadian Pediatric Society commentary urges doctors and parents to make sure young people know:

Vaping and smoking – cigarettes or cannabis – weaken the regular defenses of the lungs and affect cardiovascular health.

Observations of adults indicate that these activities may put young people at increased risk of severe coronavirus infection.

Young people who smoke or vape may be more likely to develop complications from coronaviruses such as pneumonia or acute respiratory distress, which could lead to hospitalization and / or treatment in an intensive care unit.

Stuart Stephen, on the left, and David Bergen, on the right, share a cigarette. They say they are not worried about physical distance and the risk of COVID-19. (Jaison Empson / CBC News)

Outside the Polo Park Mall in Winnipeg, Stuart Stephen, 19, and David Bergen, 23, were huddled in the wind, sharing smoke.

When asked if they were afraid of sharing saliva, Stephen replied “No”.

“Not with him. We don’t have coronaviruses. I don’t have coronaviruses. Just friendly smoke,” he said, handing the cigarette to his friend.

Both say they have been smoking and vaping for years, but they don’t seem worried about the potential damage to their lungs and whether it makes them more at risk for COVID-19.

“The coronavirus is more common in older people than younger ones, statistics have shown, so I’m not too worried,” said Stephen.

Changing attitudes

This attitude is common and is precisely the problem, said David Hammond, a professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Waterloo.

“It’s part of the idea that young people have that they are bulletproof, that these things are for the elderly. Well, it’s about changing that attitude and doing it very quickly” , did he declare.

Smoking has been proven to not only cause respiratory disease and chronic lung conditions, but also suppresses and damages the immune system, “so that when people get sick they have a harder time fighting it,” said Hammond. .

David Hammond of the University of Waterloo says that young people need to realize that they are not invincible when it comes to COVID-19. (Craig Chivers / CBC)

He points to some early research from China on the impact of COVID-19. A study which was published online in the Chinese Medical Journal involved 78 patients with COVID-19 and found that those with a history of smoking were 14 times more likely to develop pneumonia.

Another study men were slightly more likely than women to be hospitalized for coronavirus infection, which scientists said may be linked to the fact that Chinese men are also more likely to smoke.

There is less research on the effects of vaping and the risk of viral infection, but Hammond said that people who vape regularly expose their airways to different toxicants.

“We expect it to be much less than smoking, but it is possible that it may further increase the sensitivity in terms of the severity of the COVID-19 experience,” he said.

WATCH | Sound the alarm regarding smoking and vaping and COVID-19:

There is a growing body of research linking vaping, smoking and cannabis to an increased risk of COVID-19 infection, serious illness and death rates. 2:07

There is another concern. Vaping and smoking are often social activities, which is especially problematic at a time when people have to take physical distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“You don’t want to share anything that goes into the mouths of others. And we know it’s very common for electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. And again, it’s young people who are the most likely to do that, “said Hammond.

“I will try to stop”

As she left a vape store in Winnipeg, shopping bag in hand, Brandi Bourgeois said that she was trying to quit smoking addiction for life by taking electronic cigarettes.

She isolated herself from her family, but came to town to shop and stock up on vape juice.

She is concerned that smoking and vaping will make her more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“I am afraid of course … I will try to stop, that’s for sure,” she said.

This is exactly what Neil Johnston wants to hear. He is a registered respiratory therapist and now the chief of the Manitoba Lung Association.

Johnston noticed that more people were calling the association to ask questions about lung disease and the coronavirus and ask for advice on how to quit smoking. He directs them to information on the association’s website.

“This is one of those difficult situations where it may be the best time to stop, but because smoking is a coping mechanism for dealing with stress, it could also be the worst time to stop “, did he declare.

Neil Johnston of the Manitoba Lung Association wants public health officials to send an urgent message to youth: Stop smoking and vaping. (Jaison Empson / CBC News)

That said, if he could send a message to smokers and vapers, it is this: “Our lungs are made to breathe clean air. This is how they are designed. This is how they work best. … Don’t smoke and don’t smoke. Keep your lung doors closed. “

Johnston is feeling an increased interest in cessation programs and would like public health authorities to make them a priority during this pandemic.

This idea was taken up in a March 20 article in the British Medical Journal, written by a trio of researchers, including an infectious disease specialist and two researchers on smoking cessation.

“It is likely,” they wrote, “that current concerns about the COVID-19 epidemic provide a” time for learning “in which smokers may be particularly receptive to quitting.”