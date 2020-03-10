Youth hockey coach fired after deportation and fight with referee: report

A youth hockey coach Massachusetts was fired after a mid-game screaming match with a physical referee, according to a report.

The alleged incident occurred during a match between the Manchester Junior Monarchs’ 12 and under teams and the Springfield Junior Pics at the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston, Massachusetts, WCVB reported. The match was played in the second period when an unidentified Monarch coach started knocking on the door and shouting insults at the referee, the report said.

The referee imposed a two-minute minor bench penalty against the team on a minor bench. However, the coach continued his alleged taunts and was expelled, the report said.

Witnesses claimed that the ejected coach walked on the ice and spat in the referee’s face. The video claims to show that the referee is pushing the coach, WCVB reported. Eugene Binda, the referee’s coordinator and the referee’s nephew, testified that the grievor did so in self-defense because he was spit on.

The coach would then hit the referee before the referee was tackled, the report said. The coach was eventually escorted out of the ice by a fellow coach of the Monarchs, while the referee finished the game, WCVB reported. The coach is currently not subject to criminal charges.