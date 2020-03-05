Yukon ends seasonal time change

The Yukon government has canceled seasonal time changes.

The territorial government announced on Wednesday night that it would end the seasonal time change twice a year, originally to adjust the daytime schedule to available sunlight.

Yukon has changed since “most Yukonar” responded to the survey and after saying they were in favor of keeping the same time all year.

This Sunday, Canadians nationwide speed their clocks for daylight savings time. Since then, the territory has remained at Pacific Daylight Time, the government said in a press release.

The decision was made after the Porter Creek Center MLA, Paolo Galina, brought a move in May 2017 to end its hourly changing practice in spring and autumn.

Subsequently, the government sought public opinion between January 6 and February 16.

According to the territorial government, the seasonal timeline survey it published received more than 4,800 responses from Yukon residents. Most people wanted to bounce forward and stop retreating.

The government stated that 93% of respondents wanted to end the seasonal time change, and 70% of that group wanted “permanent Pacific Daylight Time”.

“We’re listening, as Yuconer clearly wants to end the seasonal changes in time,” Sandy Silver said in a statement.

“The response to this effort illustrates the importance of this issue for people. Thanks to all who have taken the time to give their opinions.