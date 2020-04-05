Yukon to provide free cell phones to women in vulnerable situations during COVID-19 pandemic

The Yukon government will provide 325 cell phones with free four-month service plans for vulnerable women, starting Monday.

It is in response to changes in daily life as the world deals with the spread of COVID-19, which could force women to stay at home longer with an abusive person.

Aja Mason, director of the Yukon Status of Women Council, said she expects more domestic violence.

“The idea is that the responsibility that often occurs when we are in the world and we socially expose ourselves to other people will be completely removed because we will be isolated,” she said.

“It will be much easier for attackers and predators to take advantage of people who potentially live in vulnerable or precarious situations.”

Adding to the potential problem, women’s shelters in the Yukon expect staffing shortages, said Mason.

Her organization, with the help of women’s shelters and First Nations health centers, will distribute the phones.

As more restrictions on services came into effect, including library closings, the organization found an increased need for access to cellphones and the Internet, said Mason.

Telephones provide access to support services, benefits and other aids.

Aja Mason, coordinator of the case review project for the Yukon Status of Women Council, hopes the project will give victims of sexual assault the confidence to come forward. (Dave Croft / CBC)

“The only access point [a woman] could have security is either via an internet connection or over the phone, “said Mason.

According to a Yukon government press release on the phones, “Violence rates against women in the Yukon are three times the national average.”

The press release mentions Northwestel as one of the program partners.

Women eligible for phones are those who are homeless, victims or fleeing violence, or in a precarious situation regarding access to resources, said Mason.

Women who receive the phones do not have to return them.

Mason’s organization also accepts donations of functional cell phones.