Zatopkova, Olympic champion and wife of Zatopek, dies at 97

PRAGUE (AP) – Dana Zatopkova, Olympic javelin champion and wife of the great Emil Zatopek, has died. She was 97 years old.

The Czech Olympic Committee said that Zatopkova died on Friday. No details on the cause of death were given immediately.

Zatopkova was born on the same day as her husband and the two formed one of the most famous sporting couples in the world. They were married in October 1948.

Four years later, Zatopkova won gold in the javelin at the Helsinki Olympics. Zatopek won three gold medals in the same games, winning the 5,000 and 10,000 meters and the marathon.

Zatopek died in 2000.

“We have had great years with Emil,” she said one day. “We had a lot of fun together.”

Zatopkova also won silver at the Rome Olympics in 1960 and won European titles in 1954 and 1958.

“Zatopkova was an excellent athlete but also a great person,” said Jiri Kejval, head of the Czech Olympic Committee. “She has been a model for generations of Olympians.”