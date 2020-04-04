“Zoom bomb” attacks on video conferencing platform shake victims

Zoom has become an essential videoconferencing tool for remote work and study, as millions of people are forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But an increasing number of so-called Zoom bombing incidents are calling for warnings from the FBI and the victims themselves.

People participating in meetings and lessons via video conferencing platforms like Zoom can find their screens hijacked by malicious actors who can put words and images on the screen and in the chat box, or wreak havoc with them. audio.

Dennis Johnson said he was in the middle of a videoconference to defend his doctoral thesis – on the plight of African Americans in the California education system – when he began to see profanity appear on the screen.

“I’m talking about … students of color, especially black students,” said Johnson, 28, in a Skype interview from Long Beach, California. “Speaking of which, I see a circle on my screen … then another circle and then I see another shape. It’s a penis.”

Then he saw letters spelling the N-word.

Johnson says he froze. A few seconds later, pornographic images began to appear on the split screen. Finally, someone on the call was able to remove the uninvited culprit from the group.

WATCH | Dennis Johnson is powerless to stop an online attack during his doctoral defense (graphic images and language are blurred)

Dennis Johnson has been powerless to stop a racial slur and pornography appears on the screen while defending a dissertation on March 26 in Long Beach, California. 1:41

He is the first university graduate in his family, so his mother and 68-year-old grandmother watched the presentation with his teachers. He says that even after regaining his composure and being told that he was dead, feelings of sadness replaced what should have been pride.

“I spent three years working on this document, you know, working on this research,” he said. “This moment was taken from me in front of my family, in front of my friends. I was disrespectful to a level that I could never imagine.”

Zoom bombing is on the rise in Canada, with unidentified visitors entering private online classrooms and meetings to spout racist and sexist insults.

Russ Klein, the principal of a Jewish high school in Vancouver, told CBC News that a community gathering the school hosted on Zoom on Tuesday had been infiltrated.

Earlier this week, a virtual public meeting of 250 guests held by YWCA Canada to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on women was also bombed by Zoom.

“They started shouting racial epithets, they shouted the N-word,” said Maya Roy, CEO of YWCA Canada. “Two YWCA employees have been victims of sexual harassment. Comments have been made about them in the chat function.”

FBI issues warning and advice

The number of incidents, known to security experts as “video conference hijacking (VTC)”, has been alarming enough to FBI warning earlier this week.

“The best mitigation strategy at this point is simply to let a lot of users know that this is happening because they are the ones who will be best able to protect themselves,” said Doug Domin, FBI special agent Boston. , who works primarily on cyber cases, told CBC News.

The agency also published a tip sheet including the following:

Keep VTC meetings private by assigning users a password or by using the “waiting room” function, which requires the host to invite each guest individually.

Do not share invitation links on social media.

Keep the software up to date to stay up to date with the security patches provided by VTC companies.

Zoom Response

But Roy and Johnson say they have taken precautions: Johnson says his faculty used the waiting room function to monitor who was in the dissertation meeting, and Roy says that while the YWCA town hall has was promoted on Twitter, joining her was password protected.

Dennis Johnson, the first college graduate in his family, says that the racist bombing of Zoom during his thesis defense affected him emotionally. (Submitted by Dennis Johnson)

They say Zoom – whose shares have doubled since the COVID-19 crisis erupted in January and experienced record downloads – should take on more responsibility.

Johnson started a line petition to force VTC to improve its safety functions. Thursday evening, he had collected more than 30,000 signatures.

Zoom, who has already been forced to apologize to not be aware of its security limitations, says he provides tips to help keep classrooms and virtual meetings safe. But it has not planned to offer additional controls for users to prevent harassment and online attacks.

“We strongly encourage hosts to review their settings, confirm that only the host can share their screen, and use features such as host mute controls and” Waiting Room “,” said Zoom in a statement to CBC News.

A report published on Friday by the Citizen Lab, a technology and security research group based at the University of Toronto, indicates that there is a “vulnerability” associated with the “waiting room” function of Zoom. But no details were provided in the research to ensure that hackers don’t take advantage of it.

The report also says that Zoom’s encryption, which the company previously claimed to be “end-to-end” and robust, does not meet industry standard techniques and is not suitable for sensitive communications.

Marginalized groups are a target

Johnson and Roy say the bombing of Zoom should be treated as hate speech because marginalized groups appear to be the main targets.

“Women, people of color, Jewish community groups and the queer community,” said Roy. “It shouldn’t be our job to protect ourselves from online hatred.”

While Domin says the FBI is investigating a handful of incidents in Boston, “it’s a difficult process to investigate across borders.”

“There is no responsibility online,” he said.

The FBI also says it is difficult to quantify how these types of security breaches can personally affect people, but children in particular who are exposed to graphic material or racist messages in an online classroom, for example. example, may have trouble understanding what happened and why. .

Johnson says that even as an adult, it was difficult to process your own experience. He says the incident will have a lasting effect.

“Whenever someone says” Dr. Dennis Johnson, “I will remember that moment and be a little sad,” said Johnson. “But I’m also going to remember that you have to push and you have to keep going and not stop.”